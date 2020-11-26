Kidde shares how to protect pets during the holiday season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The holiday season is here! While this time of year is synonymous with joy and cheer, families should keep safety in mind when preparing their home for the holidays.

Here from Kidde is Fire Safety Educator, Sharon Cooksey.

Whether you plan to be socially distant with your immediate family at home, or if you hop in your car for a quick holiday party across town, be sure to keep your home safe of hazards that could prove dangerous to our two- and four-legged family members.

The following are covered:

Alarms

Pet Proof Your Home

Window Clings

Train pets to respond to alarms

Include pets in escape plans

Cooking Safety

Fire Extinguisher Safety

Heating Safety (including space heater)

In the event of fire while cooking on the stove, keep a pan lid nearby to smother the flames. If a fire occurs inside your oven, keep the door closed and turn off the oven. Remember to never throw water on a grease fire, as it can make the fire bigger.

Remember: To keep a kitchen-grade fire extinguisher nearby and always stay alert and present while cooking. Make sure you know how to properly use the fire extinguisher, as well.

How to use a fire extinguisher using PASS method:

P ull the tab

ull the tab A im the nozzle low

im the nozzle low S queeze the handle

queeze the handle Sweep back and forth at the base of the fire

You can learn more at, www.Kidde.com/petsafety.