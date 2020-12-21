Kidde shares top kitchen safety tips for the holiday season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This holiday season, Kidde wants to make sure you and your family are staying safe!

Fire Safety Educator Sharon Cooksey joins with common fire hazards and how to practice fire safety.

As Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are two of the top four days each year for home cooking fires, Kidde offers the following cooking safety tips to follow before, during and after the holiday:

Before the Holidays:

Fire Extinguisher Safety: Keep a kitchen-grade fire extinguisher and a general fire extinguisher nearby and always stay alert and present while cooking. Make sure you know how to properly use the fire extinguisher, as well, and store it behind you while cooking (not in a cabinet) for easy reach – you won’t be able to reach over flames to get it should you need it. Remember the PASS method:

1.Pull the tab

2.Aim the nozzle low

3.Squeeze the handle

4.Sweep back and forth at the base of the fire

Keep flammable items clear of the cooking area; this includes potholders, oven mitts, wooden utensils and dishtowels, as well as disposable items like paper towels and food packaging.

Clean your oven, toaster oven, stovetop and other appliances, removing crumbs or leftover grease.

During Time in the Kitchen:

If fire occurs: In the event of fire while cooking on the stove, keep a pan lid nearby to smother the flames. If a fire occurs inside your oven, keep the door closed and turn off the oven. Remember to never throw water on a grease fire, as it can make the fire bigger. Aim your fire extinguisher at the TOP of the fire, and remember the PASS method. If you can’t put the fire out, evacuate your home and call the fire department immediately.

Make your cooking area safe for children and pets, as they may be burned by touching hot cooking equipment or scalded by hot liquids. Ideally, keep a three-foot “safe zone” around the cooking area where children and pets may not enter.

If you plan to fry a turkey, set up your deep fryer outside your home, never inside. Plan in advance to have a fresh or fully thawed turkey; never place a frozen turkey, or even a partially frozen turkey, in a fryer. Exercise extreme caution when using a turkey fryer to prevent burns and other injuries.

Remain in the kitchen while cooking food, whether you’re simmering, roasting, baking or broiling. If you’re cooking on the stovetop with oil, you’ll need to give the dish your undivided attention to ensure that the oil doesn’t splatter or the dish doesn’t burn. Additionally, remain alert and avoid cooking while tired or drinking alcohol.

Regularly check on the items in your oven to ensure they don’t burn. Consider using a timer to remind you to check on your food.

Pay attention to objects such as stove knobs and hot appliances that curious children and pets may touch.

Cleanup:

Remove leftover food from the stove to deter pets from jumping up to eat it, as they can accidentally turn on a burner. As you did before the holiday, clean your oven, toaster oven, stovetop and other appliances; ensure you remove any crumbs or leftover grease.

To learn more, visit https://www.kidde.com/home-safety/en/us/.