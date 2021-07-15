Kidde: Top Tips for National Pet Fire Safety Month

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —It’s National Pet Fire Safety Month, and with more of us going back into the office, that means less time spent at home with our furry friends.

Here with tips on how to keep our pet’s safe is Sharon Cooksey, fire safety educator at Kidde, a leading manufacturer of fire safety equipment.

Each year, 500,000 pets suffer from smoke inhalation and 40,000 die due to home fires. Additionally, according to the NFPA, almost 1,000 home fires are started by pets each year.

When a smoke alarm sounds, pets may become unsettled or anxious, hiding rather than exiting. Kidde has partnered with celebrity pet trainer Sara Carson to share tips for training pets to respond positively to alarms, including steps:

Familiarize your pet with the sound of the alarm.

Pair the sound with a command.

Identify and name the exit, i.e., ‘outside.’

Reward for positive response.

To learn more, visit Kidde.com/Petsafety.

