Kokomo’s Beachfront Dining Experience

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer is here and is there a better way to spend a hot, sunny day than at the beach? Kokomos Restaurant makes it easy, with beach front dining and even exclusive beach access!

Here with more are Owner Brian Cleary, Bartender Melissa Sullivan along with, Chef Kinsler Josaime.

The following are covered:

  • Beach Club Membership is an added component to Kokomo’s business. This provides members with exclusive beach access, concierge services, and amenities year-round. 
  • The restaurant/bar is open to the public 7 days a week 10am- midnight
  • Tropical drinks and seafood/Caribbean fare is the focus
  • Dining options are inside, patio, and “toes in the sand” dining areas
  • Offering two parking lots for patrons – parking is free for patrons
  • They also rent private cabanas!

To learn more visit, www.kokomosrestaurant.com.

