Kokomo’s Beachfront Dining Experience

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer is here and is there a better way to spend a hot, sunny day than at the beach? Kokomos Restaurant makes it easy, with beach front dining and even exclusive beach access!

Here with more are Owner Brian Cleary, Bartender Melissa Sullivan along with, Chef Kinsler Josaime.

Beach Club Membership is an added component to Kokomo’s business. This provides members with exclusive beach access, concierge services, and amenities year-round.

The restaurant/bar is open to the public 7 days a week 10am- midnight

Tropical drinks and seafood/Caribbean fare is the focus

Dining options are inside, patio, and “toes in the sand” dining areas

Offering two parking lots for patrons – parking is free for patrons

They also rent private cabanas!

To learn more visit, www.kokomosrestaurant.com.