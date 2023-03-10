New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – In the summer of 2014, Chef and Restauranteur Francesco Lulaj opened La Foresta Restaurant in Killingworth. Housed in a rustic Tuscan-style farmhouse, it serves Northern Italian style cuisine and offers an impressive wine menu. And, if you need a landmark, it’s located right down the street from the Clinton Crossings Premium Outlets.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was thrilled to have Owner Francesco Lulaj and Chef Juan Pozzo join her in the studio for a demonstration and sampling of a few highlights from their

seasonal menu.

In this segment, you’ll see one of the newest offerings at La Foresta – A spectacular Seafood Tower, featuring littleneck clams, shrimp, raw oysters, Alaskan Gold King crab legs and jumbo lump crabmeat, served with cocktail sauce and a special home-made miniotte sauce and drawn butter.

Another favorite weekend special is bacon-wrapped scallops served with lobster cream sauce. Luckily, Natasha gets to help out the chef with this one. Looks delicious!

Finally, for the meat-lovers, there’s a full rack of New Zealand lamb – grilled, and served with a garlic rosemary demi-glace, plus mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables.

La Foresta offers over 1500 different wines from the best vineyards all around the world, and has won awards over the past 8 years for Best Restaurant and Best Wine List.

The first week of April is when their outdoor patio opens up, so keep that in mind for gatherings with family or friends. Whether it’s a relaxing night out, a business event, or a celebration – with its many seating areas and 3 private rooms – La Foresta Restaurant & Wine Bar can cater to any occasion.



For more information, visit their website: www.laforestarestaurant.com or call 860-663-1155 to make your reservations.