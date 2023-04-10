New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – With graduation season and Mother’s Day right around the corner, you may be searching for somewhere nice to celebrate. La Foresta Restaurant and Wine Bar in Killingworth might fit the bill perfectly. Celebrating their 9th year in business, La Foresta offers hearty Northern Italian classics paired with an extensive wine list. You’ll find spectacular Italian ambiance at this this rustic, Tuscan-style farmhouse restaurant, which also offers outdoor seating in warmer weather.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the Studio Kitchen by La Foresta Chef, Juan Pozzo and Sommelier Frank Mosca for an overview of the menu and wine selection available at the restaurant.

Sommelier Frank Mosca told our viewers all about the spectacular wine selection, saying, “We have 1613 different labels, and about 17,000 bottles in the building, total, for wines.” “We do have the biggest wine selection again, the biggest Wine Spectator award winner wine list in the state of Connecticut. Wow. With 1600 plus different selections.”

He has been in the business 27 years, and as a Level Three Sommelier, he’s well equipped to help customers choose the perfect wine to pair with their delicious meal, if suggestions are requested.

Instead of a traditional paper wine list, Frank has developed a digital version, which patrons can review on a small, portable tablet. He says, “This allows us to be very versatile. And with the changing market and supply chain issues..we can update things on the fly.” It’s a good way to display over 17,000 wines.

Some of the menu highlights that Chef Juan presents in this interview include the following:

Grilled swordfish over parmigiana risotto and green beans

Homemade meatballs with spicy marinara sauce

Chicken Toscana: chicken breast layered with prosciutto di Parma, thin sliced eggplant, fresh sliced mozzarella and sliced tomatoes with green peas in a sage white wine sauce, mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach

Whether it’s a simple family gathering, a bridal shower, rehearsal dinner, or a celebration of Mom on Mother’s day, La Foresta Restaurant can make it an event to remember. Hosts can choose from a VIP room that sits up to 18 people, an upstairs VIP room that sits up to 50 people, or their front room that can accommodate up to 70 for larger groups. La Foresta is happy to customize menus to fit any budget and can accommodate all the details of your next event.

Owner Francesco Lulaj wants to remind customers to be sure to make reservations well in advance for Mother’s Day. It’s La Foresta’s busiest day of the year! For more information, visit their website: www.laforestarestaurant.com or call 860-663-1155 to make your reservations. Visit their Facebook pages: @LaForestaRestaurant