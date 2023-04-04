New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Chef and Restauranteur Francesco Lulaj is the proud owner of La Foresta Restaurant in Killingworth. His many years of experience are evident in the warm ambiance of this top-notch restaurant housed in a rustic Tuscan-style farmhouse. In addition to their hearty Northern Italian style menu, they offer an extensive wine selection. La Foresta is centrally located right down the street from the Clinton Crossings Premium Outlets.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the Studio Kitchen by Francesco Lulaj and Chef Juan Pozzo for an introduction to a few highlights from their new Spring Menu.

These delicious, mouth-watering dishes include:

Arancini La Foresta: risotto balls stuffed with parmigiana cheese, prosciutto and peas in marinara sauce

Surf and Turf: 8 oz Angus filet mignon grilled and finished with Chianti wild mushroom sauce, parmigiana risotto and asparagus, 8oz lobster tail with butter sauce.



Whether it’s a family gathering to celebrate the spring holidays, a business event, or a birthday celebration – La Foresta Restaurant can cater to any occasion, with its many seating areas and 3 private rooms. Plus, their beautiful outdoor deck will be opening soon. Be sure to make reservations well in advance for Easter and Mothers Day.



For more information, and to see the menu, visit their website: www.laforestarestaurant.com or call 860-663-1155 to make your reservations or visit their Facebook pages: @LaForestaRestaurant