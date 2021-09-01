Labor Day sale at Pilgrim Furniture City

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —Labor Day is just around the corner, can you believe it? And with that comes lots of sales we can take advantage of.

Joining us to talk about hot furniture deals is Debbie Albert, Owner of Pilgrim Furniture City.

Labor Day weekend is one of the biggest shopping weekends of summer. What deals and steals do you have at Pilgrim?

What’s trending in terms of home furniture?

There have been supply chain issues due to COVID what does this mean for shoppers?

Can you help people who might not know what they want, find the perfect fit for their home?

To learn more visit, Pilgrimfurniturecity.com.