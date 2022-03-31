If you haven’t yet tried Jamaican or Haitian cuisine, now is your chance. CT Style Express host,

Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Letitia Jarrett, owner and CEO of LaKay Cuisine,

an expert in Caribbean culture and flavor.



Letitia’s business was launched in May of 2020, inspired by her Jamaican background, combined with Haitian influences from her family. This local entrepreneur knew she had to share the unique flavors of Caribbean cuisine with New England residents.

Letitia combines simple ingredients such as vegetables, meat and rice, seasoned with ibis, a seasoning that is used on many Caribbean foods, both Jamaican and Haitian.

LaKay Cuisine offers food delivery and catering options, along with party décor, set-up, clean-up, and

deejay services.



Not only does LaKay serve Connecticut, but she also delivers to parts of Massachusetts, so residents there can experience the Caribbean delicacies that Letitia is dishing up. In Connecticut, most of her customers come from Manchester, West Hartford, Enfield, Suffield and Vernon.

LaKay is filling a demand for Caribbean food in the state, because, Letitia says, “Haitian cuisine and culture is very limited in the area. I know that people love different. I know I look different. I know people love different stuff, and I just felt like it would be a great addition to the community.”

To learn more about LaKay Cuisine, or to place an order for delivery, visit Letitia’s Facebook: @LaKayCuisine2020 or her Instagram: @officiallakaycuisine. You can also call (860) 470-6217.