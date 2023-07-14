Bristol, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce has been bringing joy to people of all ages for 177 years. The amusement park is home to more than 45 rides and attractions.

Assistant general manager at the park, Megan Major says it’s no surprise to her that families keep returning year after to year.

“I love seeing all the kids running around with smiles on their faces, especially with everything that goes on in the world,” Major said. “We call it the Lake Compounce bubble.”

You can catch live music all summer long with the Lake Compounce Summer concert series from a new floating stage.

