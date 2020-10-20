Land N’ Sea Powersports to hold winter open house with major deals

CT Style

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– The Farmer’s Almanac predicts lots of snow this year and at Land N’ Sea Powersports in Waterbury, they’re holding an open house with everything needed to embrace the winter weather.

“Our Land N’ Sea open house has been going on for 30 years,” said dealership owner Robert Tiso. “We offer great deals for our customers. We have everything covered for the riding season: snowmobiles, trailers, oils.”

The event will take place in the Land N’ Sea showroom on Saturday November 7th  with mask and safety guidelines in place.  

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us inside the showroom to show all the fun vehicles and accessories they offer for every season!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.