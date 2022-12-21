New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – This holiday season, stretching your dollar is almost as important as making sure you have picked out the right gift for your loved one. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Tech Expert Andrew Testa from Verizon, to discuss this season’s must-have tech – and your last-minute gift buys.

No matter your age, a new phone is probably near the top of your wish list. And this year, Andrew recommends the new Google Pixel 7 Pro. Its camera is going to ensure your holiday photos come out exactly as you remember them – even in low light.



Andrew says, “What I love about this phone, is it has an amazing camera. It’s got this feature called The Magic Eraser. So, imagine you’re at the holiday party. You’ve got all the kids smiling, looking at the camera. Then, you’ve got a photo bomber in the back. Well, this has an awesome feature. So check this out. Boom! And he’s gone. There was someone in the background.”

There’s also a great companion to the phone. It’s part of an amazing deal at Verizon now. You can trade in your old phone, and get a brand new 5G phone, plus, you get a smartwatch, tablet earbuds all included. Also, you get the Google Pixel Watch.



Andrew says, “It’s very stylish, of course. But what I love about it, is that it has this great Fitbit integration. So you could track your heart, rate, your sleep, and you know, of course I’m going to be trying to get back into shape after the holidays.” “Plus, it connects to Verizon’s LTE network so if you’ve got a runner in the family, they can pair this watch to their Bluetooth headset and stream their favorite songs without sweating over staying connected.”

For amazing audio and a battery that’ll last to grandmother’s house and back, look no further than the Google Pixel Buds Pro. They have premium active noise cancellation that adapts to you, and the sound is amazing at any volume. With Google Assistance, you can easily ask for directions, respond to a text or control your music.

Verizon also has something special for the music lovers out there. When you’re ready to start rocking around the tree, you’re going to want to make sure the JBL Party Box is on hand. This portable Bluetooth speaker packs a powerful punch with up to 100 watts of customizable sound and its built-in synchronized light show help make it even more festive! And with an included wireless microphone, Santa may just want to drop a few beats as he nibbles on cookies and milk. This is pretty compact, it’s portable, and it’s got a strap that you can take with you. So if you’re even going to a tailgate, it makes for a really great option. This is good for the party people.

Andrew says, “You can be the life of the party with the Meta Quest 2 – an all-in-one system that truly sets you free to roam in VR. With no wires or cables to limit your experience, simply put on the headset, draw out your play space, and jump into fully immersive, imagination-defying worlds. A super-fast processor and high-resolution display help to keep your experience smooth and seamless, even as high-speed action unfolds around you. 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic feedback make virtual worlds feel real. A built-in battery lets you explore further for longer as you discover a growing library of over 350 titles across gaming, social/multiplayer, fitness and entertainment.”

And, if you’ve got a gamer on your list this year, you’ll be their holiday hero by picking up Xbox All Access. For $24.99 a month you get a next-gen console and hundreds of games.

So remember, in addition to getting a free 5G phone when you trade-in your old phone, this holiday season you also get a new smartwatch, tablet, earbuds and more – so you can get a gift for yourself and a gift to give, on Verizon. To learn more, just check out www.verizon.com/deals.

And, for added convenience, you can also do in-store pick-up and express lockers at select Verizon stores!