Goff Law Group: Covid 19 affecting workers’ compensation cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There are a lot of questions as to how Covid -19 is affecting workers’ compensation cases or court cases in general.

News 8 has partnered with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff from Goff Law Group to bring you, The Law Down!​

Attorney Brooke Goff answers the following questions:

How is the pandemic is affecting hearings?

How the pandemic is affecting timeliness of checks?

How pandemic is affecting doctors ‘appointments including RME and CME cases?

To learn more, click here.