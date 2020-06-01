The Law Down: Benefits of choosing a personal injury lawyer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During this uncertain time, many people have questions about personal injury and workers’ compensation.

News 8 has partnered with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff from Goff Law Group to bring you, The Law Down!​

Attorney Brooke Goff joins us via Zoom to share the benefits of choosing a personal injury lawyer.

You get access to medical providers you wouldn’t normally get access to. The adjusters pay a lot more money on your file because they’re trained to do this.

To learn more, click here.