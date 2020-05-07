Live Now
The Law Down: Choosing a personal injury/workers’ compensation lawyer

Law Down

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During this uncertain time, many people have questions about personal injury and workers compensation.

News 8 has partnered with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff from Goff Law Group to bring you, The Law Down!​

Attorney Brooke Goff joins us to focus on personal injury and workers compensation:

1) What should clients look for when choosing an injury lawyer (website, awards, office, technology, ads)

2) Is there anything people should look out for when choosing a personal injury/workers comp lawyer

3) How does payment work for personal injury/workers’ compensation lawyers

To learn more, click here.

