The Law Down: Choosing a personal injury/workers’ compensation lawyer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During this uncertain time, many people have questions about personal injury and workers compensation.
News 8 has partnered with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff from Goff Law Group to bring you, The Law Down!
Attorney Brooke Goff joins us to focus on personal injury and workers compensation:
1) What should clients look for when choosing an injury lawyer (website, awards, office, technology, ads)
2) Is there anything people should look out for when choosing a personal injury/workers comp lawyer
3) How does payment work for personal injury/workers’ compensation lawyers
To learn more, click here.