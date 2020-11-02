The Law Down: Dealing with child sexual abuse cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has teamed up with the Goff Law Group to bring you The Law Down.

Aimed to answer your questions about workers compensation and the law in general.

Attorney Brooke Goff joins us via Zoom from her office in West Hartford.

The deadline for child sex abuse against the Boy Scouts is coming up, Nov. 16th.

The following questions are covered:

Have you handled these cases in the past?

How does the statute of limitations work?

How long do you have to file?

What is it like taking on a case like this as an attorney?

To learn more, click here.