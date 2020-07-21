The Law Down: Dealing with child sexual abuse cases

Law Down

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a difficult subject, but it’s important to know where to turn after a child is sexually abused in Connecticut.

News 8 has partnered with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff from Goff Law Group to bring you, The Law Down!​

Attorney Brooke Goff focuses on what people need know in child sexual abuse cases.

Goff also covers the following questions:

  • What is the first step to file a claim?
  • What is the statute of limitations?
  • What are the benefits of working with an attorney?

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.