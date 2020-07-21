The Law Down: Dealing with child sexual abuse cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a difficult subject, but it’s important to know where to turn after a child is sexually abused in Connecticut.

News 8 has partnered with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff from Goff Law Group to bring you, The Law Down!​

Attorney Brooke Goff focuses on what people need know in child sexual abuse cases.

Goff also covers the following questions:

What is the first step to file a claim?

What is the statute of limitations?

What are the benefits of working with an attorney?

