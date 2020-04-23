The Law Down: Dealing with motor vehicle accidents

Breaking News
by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —During this Pandemic, many of you have questions about the law, specifically car accidents.

News 8 has partnered with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff from Goff Law Group to bring you, The Law Down!​

Attorney Brooke Goof joins us via Skype to focus on motor vehicle accidents:

1. Are motor vehicle accidents still occurring at the same rate as before?
2. If someone is in a car accident during the time of COVID and feel uncomfortable going to the doctor what should they do?
3. What if someone is working and gets into a car accident (an essential worker) what are their options?

