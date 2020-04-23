The Law Down: Dealing with motor vehicle accidents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —During this Pandemic, many of you have questions about the law, specifically car accidents.
News 8 has partnered with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff from Goff Law Group to bring you, The Law Down!
Attorney Brooke Goof joins us via Skype to focus on motor vehicle accidents:
1. Are motor vehicle accidents still occurring at the same rate as before?
2. If someone is in a car accident during the time of COVID and feel uncomfortable going to the doctor what should they do?
3. What if someone is working and gets into a car accident (an essential worker) what are their options?
