The Law Down: Handling an accident with an uninsured driver

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During this uncertain time, many people have questions about personal injury and workers compensation, especially as people head back to work.

News 8 has partnered with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff from Goff Law Group to bring you, The Law Down!​

Attorney Brooke Goff joins us via Zoom to discuss car accidents.

The following questions are covered:

What happens when you are hit by an uninsured driver?

What is the first step if you are involved in a crash?

What are the benefits of working with an attorney?

To learn more, click here.