The Law Down: Motor vehicle accident do’s and dont’s Goff Law Group

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Being involved in an accident can be confusing and overwhelming.

It’s important to know how to react and your rights.

Goff Law Group is the next generation of Personal Injury Lawyers. Look for “The Law Down” with Attorney Brooke Goff each week on WTNH and WCTX.

Attorney Brooke Goff covers the following:

“An accident happens,”

What is the first thing clients should do or not do?

Why would you recommend working with an attorney?

What separates the Goff Law Group from other practices?

Free Consultations

Learn more at www.GoffLawGroup.net.