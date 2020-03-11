1  of  2
The Law Down: Pros and cons of workers’ compensation

Law Down

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Personal injury cases along with workers’ compensation cases can be challenging to decipher, that’s why we called in an expert!

News 8 has partnered with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff from Goff Law Group to bring you, The Law Down!​

Attorney Brooke Goff answers the following questions:

  • What is the difference between a workers’ compensation claim and a personal injury claim?
  • Are there situations where you can get workers’ compensation benefits and have a personal injury case?
  • What would you say to a client that has a case that qualifies for a workers’ compensation claim and a personal injury claim and is considering get a lawyer?
  • Why do you recommend the same lawyer handle both cases?

