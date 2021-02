NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has partnered with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff from Goff Law Group to bring you, The Law Down!​

Founding Partner of Goff Law Group, Brooke Goff joins us via Zoom to focus on what to do if you fall outside a business.

The following are covered:

What do you do if you fall outside a business?

Is it different if you fall outside a residence?

The first step?

To learn more, click here.