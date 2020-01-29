Live Now
Bipartisan state legislators roll out gaming proposal for upcoming session

The Law Down: The importance of knowing where to find help

Law Down

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When an accident or injury happens, there are a lot of questions and it’s important to know where to find help.

News 8 has partnered with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff from the Goff Law Group to bring you… The Law Down!​

Attorney Brooke Goff answers the following questions:

  • Where should someone start when looking for a personal injury/workers’ compensation lawyer​​?
  • What are some things potential clients should look out for​?
  • What makes your office different​?

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.