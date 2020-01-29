The Law Down: The importance of knowing where to find help

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When an accident or injury happens, there are a lot of questions and it’s important to know where to find help.
News 8 has partnered with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff from the Goff Law Group to bring you… The Law Down!
Attorney Brooke Goff answers the following questions:
- Where should someone start when looking for a personal injury/workers’ compensation lawyer?
- What are some things potential clients should look out for?
- What makes your office different?
To learn more, click here.