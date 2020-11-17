The Law Down: What to do if you get COVID at work

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has partnered with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff from Goff Law Group to bring you, The Law Down!​

Founding Partner of Goff Law Group, Brooke Goff joins us via Zoom to share the details on what you should do if you get COVID at work and more.

The following questions are covered:

What do you do if you get COVID at work?

What do you need to do to prove you got COVID at work?

How quickly do you need to call an attorney?

What does your attorney need to know?

To learn more, click here.