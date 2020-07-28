 

The Law Down: What to do when involved in a car accident

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During this uncertain time, many people have questions about personal injury and workers compensation, especially as people head back to work.

News 8 has partnered with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff from Goff Law Group to bring you, The Law Down!​

Attorney Brooke Goff joins us via Zoom from her brand-new office in West Hartford.

Today we are giving you information about car accidents.

The following questions are covered:

  • How long to file a claim?
  • What are the benefits of working with an attorney?

