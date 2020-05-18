 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

The Law Down: What to do when you are in a car accident

Law Down

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During this uncertain time, many people have questions about personal injury and workers’ compensation.

News 8 has partnered with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff from Goff Law Group to bring you, The Law Down!​

Attorney Brooke Goff joins us to focus on what you should do in a motor vehicle accident:

  • How is your practice going?
  • Bring us through the steps on what to do in an accident
  • Anything we shouldn’t be doing?
  • Who pays the medical bills and what happens if someone does not have insurance?
  • How does an attorney get paid in a workers’ compensation case?

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.