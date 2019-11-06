The Law Down: Where to turn after a child is sexually abused in CT

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a difficult subject, but it’s important to know where to turn after a child is sexually abused in Connecticut.

Attorney Goff tells us about the boy scout case she was a part of as well as, the Statute of limitations in Connecticut, Criminal v. Civil, and Institution v. Individual.

Attorney Brooke Goff covers the following questions:

  1. What typically is the first step in this type of case?
  2. How does your role as attorney shift from case to case?
  3. What separates Goff Law Group from other practices?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

