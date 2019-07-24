Learn about your family tree at the Simsbury Free Library

The Simsbury Free Library is a treasure-trove of local family history and is offering Drop in Genealogy sessions to get you started.

Tara Willerup, the Vice Chairman of the Library’s Board of Trustees, and Librarian Sarah Neagoy explains how to begin the process.

You can be apart of the sessions at 749 Hopmeadow Street in downtown Simsbury on Saturday, July 27, Saturday, August 10 and Saturday, August 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

You should make sure you bring any information you have to Genealogist Alison Watson Maston to learn more about your ancestors.