Liberty Bank and Save A Suit provide veterans with professional attire and the confidence to succeed

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)– For years, Liberty Bank and the Connecticut-based nonprofit Save A Suit have provided veterans with professional attire and the confidence to succeed. This year with the pandemic, the need is greater than ever and they’re looking to the community for help.

“I can’t even begin to tell you the reward for it,” said Troy Bree, branch manager at Liberty Bank Madison. “Especially after you’ve had the opportunity to suit up a veteran, make a difference in somebody else’s life and get them on their way so they’re ready for success.”

A suit drive will be held on Friday November 13th and Saturday November 14th from 9AM-4PM at Liberty Bank’s Madison location.

Most crucial donations needed include: Men’s and women’s suits, blazers, slacks, dresses, shirts, blouses and coats. All sizes needed but larger sizes are in demand.

For other drop off locations throughout the year, visit www.saveasuit.org.