New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – April is National Fair Housing Month. Liberty Bank and the Connecticut Attorneys Title Insurance Company (CATIC), have partnered, not only this month, but all year long, to create stronger communities and to break down barriers to homeownership. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined by Fanita Borges, Liberty Bank Residential Sales Manager, Affordable Lending, and James M. Czapiga, Esq., CATIC, President & Chief Executive Officer, to discuss their collaboration, and Liberty’s Good Neighbor Plus program.

Their goals include making owning a home more affordable, and to make home buying a reality for more residents. They also provide opportunities for first-time homebuyers to learn about how to navigate the process.



The program began in spring of 2022, when Liberty Bank, the City of Hartford Treasurer’s Office and CATIC, a Connecticut-based title insurance company that provides specialized services to the real estate community, launched a new private-public partnership to boost homeownership rates in the Hartford area. The group was eager to develop a unique program aimed at delivering a meaningful impact in underserved communities in the Capital City.



In this interview, Fanita and James discuss their successful partnership, and answer the following questions:

What is Liberty Bank’s Good Neighbor Plus Program all about?

Who is eligible to participate in the Good Neighbor Plus program?

What services does CATIC offer to participants in the program?

What geographical area does this program serve?

What are some of the results of this program?

Why is it important for public and private sectors to work together?

Can anyone attend their workshops and information sessions?

Liberty Bank offers FREE financial literacy programs and first-time home buyer seminars throughout the year. Check out their website for more information: www.liberty-bank.com

Member FDIC Equal Housing Lender

© Liberty Bank 2023 All Rights Reserved

Fanita Borges, Liberty Bank Residential Sales Manager

Affordable Lending Team

NMLS# 101105