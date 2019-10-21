Liberty Bank collecting business attire for Save-a-Suit to help veterans

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) Throughout the month of November some Liberty Bank branches in Connecticut will collect business attire for the non-profit Save-a-Suit. The organization then distributes the clothing to men and women who have served in the armed forces and are now transitioning back to civilian life, working to start a new career.

Troy Bree, a Liberty Bank branch manager enjoys volunteering his time for the cause. “To be able to spend time with a veteran, outfitting them head to toe both men and women. The reward is priceless” he says.

Save-a-Suit founder Scott Sokolowski made the transition from active duty military to civilian life himself. He is grateful for the bank’s support in many ways.

“Not only do they do suit drives, we put on big events to help veterans and they are in the trenches suiting up veterans with us every year. It’s amazing” says Sokolowski.

