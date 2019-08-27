Liberty Bank helping military families go back to school

Breaking News
Skunk tests positive for rabies in Waterford
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) Liberty Bank once again teamed up with Operation Homefront to provide military families in Connecticut with back to school supplies and backpacks.

“It feels incredible. Liberty Bank is committed to our communities and this is just reinforcing that and a way to get them ready for school and see their excitement to get back” says Groton Liberty Bank branch manager Scott Francis.

Families who had registered lined up to choose their free items. “It is so great. We have three children. I don’t work because of daycare costs so it’s so great to have the help with the money and budgeting” says military spouse Kelli Arbogast.

