Liberty Bank honors Hispanic Heritage Month

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It is Hispanic American Heritage Month.

Joining us to share how Liberty Bank is honoring this special month is Marisol Rodriguez, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer at Liberty Bank.

The following are covered:

  • What is your role as Liberty Bank’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Officer? How do you work with teammates across the company to fulfill these efforts?
  • What are Liberty’s focuses when it comes to DE&I and how have the efforts evolved over the last several months and past year? How does the Bank partner with organizations across the state and in Western MA?
  • What are Liberty’s short and long terms goals related to DE&I and how every teammate is involved in this work? How are you celebrating Hispanic American Heritage Month this September and October?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

