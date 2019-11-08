Lifestyle Blogger Caitlin Houston shows to practice gratitude everyday

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) For those with disabilities being able to drive is life changing. Easter Seals of Greater Waterbury's driver assessment program provides qualified drivers with a fully functional vehicle, outfitted with specialized technology and adaptive equipment.

An event called "Wine, Cheese, and Chocolate Please" recently raised money for this valued program, which is based in Meriden. "I have a friend with cerebral palsy. She went through this program. She's able to get to the gym, she's able to get to work. She can drive on her own" says Kristie Balisciano, Marketing and Communications Specialist with Easter Seals of Greater Waterbury.