Lifestyle expert Jon Salas shares fall trends and essentials for men

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The seasons are changing and guys, it is time to update your grooming and fashion essentials!

Here with all the details is Lifestyle Expert, Jon Salas.

The following are covered:
Moisturizer – Olay Regenerist Ultra Rich Hydrating Moisturizer, under $30.
Razor Tech – Heated Razor (Starter Kit) by GiletteLabs, $200.
Hand Hygiene – Safeguard Hand Soap, under $4.
Fashion – H&M menswear – hoodies, pants, and sweaters, under $79.
Shoes – Adidas – Stan Smith or Superstar styles are in, under $100.

To learn more click here or follow Jon Salas on Instagram.

