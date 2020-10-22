Lifestyle expert Jon Salas shares fall trends and essentials for men

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The seasons are changing and guys, it is time to update your grooming and fashion essentials!

Here with all the details is Lifestyle Expert, Jon Salas.

The following are covered:

Moisturizer – Olay Regenerist Ultra Rich Hydrating Moisturizer, under $30.

Razor Tech – Heated Razor (Starter Kit) by GiletteLabs, $200.

Hand Hygiene – Safeguard Hand Soap, under $4.

Fashion – H&M menswear – hoodies, pants, and sweaters, under $79.

Shoes – Adidas – Stan Smith or Superstar styles are in, under $100.

To learn more click here or follow Jon Salas on Instagram.