New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s no secret that the holidays are a stressful time for moms. New research from online retailer Zulily shows that most moms estimate they spend more than

75 hours total on holiday tasks.

With a new year right around the corner, Lifestyle Expert Kathy Buccio recently spoke with

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko with some tips and products for our viewers, to help

combat “festive fatigue.”

First, Kathy explains how Zulily works. She says, “Zulily is all about fun. Fun is part of the deal because it brings mom all these great, exclusive deals on brand names and on-trend styles.”



Watch this interview to learn about some hot deals, and the best part, is that you don’t have to break the bank to get them.

“I have a few favorites, myself. I love Carter’s Champion , SOREL, Madewell and even LEGO .” “But it’s all about everyday value for all occasions. So, it lets Mom really delight and get inspired with these great deals, not just for family, but maybe for herself as well.”

Many of us resolve to take better care of ourselves in the new year. Kathy has some products and tips for health and wellness resolutions this year.

She says that number one on her list is sleep, because sleep is essential when it comes to wellness – and who doesn’t love to sleep? She suggests diving into some great bedding, with luxurious cotton sheets from Hotel London – and some satin pillowcases as well.

Another item to help you sleep is a noise machine from Bauer, which helps you sort of drift off and get those Z’s that you need. Or maybe even a really cute, reversible throw for your bed or even for your couch as you cuddle up and watch a little TV too. And we love Relaxation Essential Oils here at Zulily, and they have a great roll-on two-set from Fabulous Franny . And to help cure those winter blues, is an LED Daylight Therapy Lamp , sure to help your mood.

And if we get more sleep, that means maybe we can exercise more. That’s a big resolution for a lot of people. Kathy has some products to recommend for that.

She says, “I’m always inspired by new activewear. And we have this great Glossy Longline Sports Bra from Marika. I love the square neckline. It’s really form fitting. And these Pocket Jogger Leggings , they are tummy hugging as well. And you can get each of them for $16.99.



But you’re also going to need a gym bag. We love this Color-Pop Gym Bag from Sweaty Betty as well. And we want to track our fitness with the True Sync Smart Health Watch and you can get that for just $29.99.

For anyone who wants to freshen up their beauty routine, Kathy says you’ll want to get the following must-haves: A 2-in-1 Curler and Flat Iron Styler lets you create bouncing curls AND straight sleek looks, while The Warm & Wonderful Eyeshadow Palette from Laura Geller features 31 gorgeous eye shadows. For more natural looks, this No Makeup Lipstick in Berry is so lightweight and provides a subtle tint color.

Apply all kinds of great makeup with an Illuminated LED Cosmetic Mirror from Beauer and organize it all using this Cosmetic Tray . It has 54 compartments!

Kathy has some great suggestions to help people get organized in the New Year. She always likes to start with the messiest spot in her house – her junk drawer!

She says, “Zulily has a Junk Drawer Organizer with individual bins you can arrange however you’d like. For my closet, I love this Two-Tier Stackable Storage Organizer for shoes, sweaters or anything else that needs a little organizing. These Storage Bags conveniently slide under your bed or closet. “

To learn more, download Zulily’s app or visit Zulily.com for products like these and more. And right now, Zulily is providing 1,000 moms with $40 each in Zulily credit through its new “Magic for Moms” initiative. www.zulily.com/lp/magicformoms. Happy New Year!