Lighting Control and Automated Shading with Castle Hill Audio Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many of us have been spending plenty of time at home and realized we need some updating to our homes.

Here with more on lighting control and automated shading are the specialists from Castle Hill Audio, Manager David Allen, Expert Holly Andrade and Owner John Miceli.

The following are covered:

Lighting Control offers control, security, and convenience.

Automated shading also provides security and convenience.

In new construction, lighting control can eliminate banks of unsightly light switches and any home can be retrofitted for lighting control.

It is possible to automate many lighting tasks (such as outdoor security lighting or landscape lighting).

Lighting control can also be used to set the proper mood in the home by creating scenes.

Automated shading can provide control over shades. Enables scheduling opening and closing for reasons like security, furniture protection, creating dark space for TV viewing, etc.

To learn more visit, https://castlehillaudiovideo.com/.