Lime Rock Park’s Historic Festival 39

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —In just a few days, a historic road racing circuit here in CT will be hosting an action-packed weekend filled with vintage sportscars, racing, and a whole lot more.  

Joining us to talk about Lime Rock Park’s Historic Festival is CEO & General Partner Dicky Riegel.

  • Historic Festival 39 kicks off with the Vintage Racecar & Sportscar Parade, a 17-mile tour through local towns around Lime Rock Park. The parade ends at the street fair & concert in Falls Village.
  • Two full days of action-packed vintage car racing, with cars from before World War II all the way through the 90’s. 9 different classes of historic vehicles will be competing throughout the weekend.
  • Sunday in the Park Concours & Gathering of the Marques Presented by Porsche, a gathering of over 800 vehicles filling the entirety of the track. 

To learn more, visit https://limerock.com/

