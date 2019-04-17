CT STYLE

Lisa Antonecchia helps you pick the right bridal accessory

By:

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 01:58 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 01:58 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - From classic to boho to bling, a brides accessories add the final exclamation point to her personal style.

Lead Planner and Designer Lisa Antonecchia from Creative Concepts by Lisa takes a look at bridal jewelry and hair trends for 2019.



 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More CT STYLE

Latest Unusual Stories

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

More CT STYLE Stories

Video Center

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor. 