Lisa Antonecchia shows us how to protect your special day

Wedding insurance is a must-have today for all weddings. You are spending a significant amount of money and there are so many factors at play, why take chances?



Lead Planner and Designer Lisa Antonecchia from Creative Concepts by Lisa in Hamden tell us what we need to know about making sure your covered.

Antonecchia says companies like WedSafe and Travelers Wedding Protector Plan can help you get the wedding insurance you need. You may also be able to get insurance through your homeowners insurance.