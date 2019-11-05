Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ it! will be at the Waterbury Palace Theater Nov. 16

We are joined by Lisa Lampanelli, Life Coach to share all the details for the upcoming Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ it!

Lisa Lampanelli’s LOSIN’ IT! is an intimate collection of humorous observations and real-life stories curated and performed by Lisa and a few of her friends.

The show will be on Saturday, November 16 at the Waterbury Palace Theater.

“I decided stand-up comedy really wasn’t for me anymore. It wasn’t making my heart happy. So, I created LOSIN’ IT! a show using comedy to talk about weight and body issues, which are things I’ve struggled with for years. This is so much more fulfilling!” — Lisa Lampanelli

Click here, for tickets and information.