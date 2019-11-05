Breaking News
Vehicle fire halts traffic on Interstate 91 Southbound in Windsor

Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ it! will be at the Waterbury Palace Theater Nov. 16

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

We are joined by Lisa Lampanelli, Life Coach to share all the details for the upcoming Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ it!

Lisa Lampanelli’s LOSIN’ IT! is an intimate collection of humorous observations and real-life stories curated and performed by Lisa and a few of her friends.

The show will be on Saturday, November 16 at the Waterbury Palace Theater.

“I decided stand-up comedy really wasn’t for me anymore. It wasn’t making my heart happy. So, I created LOSIN’ IT! a show using comedy to talk about weight and body issues, which are things I’ve struggled with for years. This is so much more fulfilling!” — Lisa Lampanelli

Click here, for tickets and information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.