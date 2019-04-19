Lisa Lynn offers collagen supplements that tighten loose skin
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - We’re all getting ready for bikini season and want to look our best for the summer months but, we must make sure were doing it the proper way!
Fitness and Metabolic Weight Loss Expert Lisa Lynn from LynFit Nutrition joins us and offers collagen supplements that tighten loose skin.
Lynn reminds us that not all collagen is good for weight loss and some can cause weight gain and, shares which supplements are the best at boosting skin, hair and nail health as well as protecting the joints.
Promo Code: Healthy20 helps you save 20% off orders over $24.95.
