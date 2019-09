Little Britches Therapeutic Riding Program is designed to expand and improve the physical and emotional well-being of individuals with special needs through the use of horses and ponies.

Its changing lives every day. Kayla Ireland who started riding there when she was three. Kayla uses some high tech devices to communicate.

The President of Little Britches Therapeutic Riding Program Janie Larson shares her mission at the Steep Rock Preserve in Washington Depot.