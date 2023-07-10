New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) Summer is a great time to see some live music. Jim Bozzi from Live Nation joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in the studio to talk about some of the great shows coming to Connecticut this season.

The discussion starts with the CT Style/Live Nation Concert Ticket Contest where viewers can enter to win tickets to see Santana at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre in Bridgeport.

Jim says, “It’s always great to have someone who’s in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and we have a bunch of them this summer down in the Hartford Healthcare Theater in Bridgeport.” “Santana was inducted by Bruce Springsteen, so that’s quite a nice introduction into that.” “..And he’s like, #28 in Rolling Stone’s, Best Guitarist of all Time. He’s coming July 31st. Just a few weeks away.”

While those who entered this contest might win two tickets, there are still tickets available for people who just want to buy some, too. In fact, there are still tickets available for almost every show.

Watch this interview and you’ll learn about some of the exciting shows coming up, as well as more about the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre, itself. Jim talks about some of the acts, including:

The Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional – July 19

Lindsey Stirling – August 1

Darius Rucker – August 4

Jelly Roll – August 9

The Goo Goo Dolls with OAR – August 12

Pixies and Modest Mouse – August 24

James Taylor – August 29

Jackson Browne – September 1

