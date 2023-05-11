New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – It is Live Nation Concert Week, a time to get discounted tickets to some of your favorite shows. Live Nation’s Jim Bozzi spoke with CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko about some of the concerts coming up this summer, and how people can take

advantage of this fabulous promotional pricing, which only lasts for a limited time.



Jim says, “It is a very exciting week because, from now to May 16th, you can get tickets for just $25 all-in, for a wide variety of shows coming to the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford, and the Xfinity Theater in Hartford. I mean, there are a ton of shows that you can now go to and enjoy with your family, with your spouse, with friends, whatever, for just $25.”

Jim highlights some of the exciting acts coming to these area venues:

Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre in Bridgeport: Steve Miller Band, Tedeschi Trucks, Santana, Lindsey Stirling, Parker McCollum, The Temptations and the Four Tops, (which is next Saturday),

Killer Queen, Beck & Phoenix and Brit Floyd. See full listing here

Xfinity Theatre in Hartford: Jason Aldean/Mitchell Tenpenny, Sam Hunt, Snoop Dog, 50 Cent, and Hot Summer Nights with TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston. See full listing here

Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford: Keyshia Cole, Almost Queen, Howie Mandel –

And for the whole family, there’s Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert, and Disney Junior, both in September. See full listing here

Jim says, “These are all big names, and great LIVE entertainment– so don’t wait! These discounted tickets will all go quickly!”

To learn more and buy your tickets, go to www.livenation.com/promotion/concertweek.