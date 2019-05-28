CT STYLE

Living Local Deals: The Main Switch Beauty Salon in Middletown, CT

May 28, 2019

Updated: May 28, 2019 04:30 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The team at Main Switch Beauty Salon in Middletown, CT offer styling for all hair types and textures. Sonia and the team stopped by CT Style to share hair care tips for straight and curly hair.

Owner and Master Stylist Sonia Santavenere and Senior Stylist Brenda Hernandez demonstrate how to go from straight to curly with Diamond Gaines.

Take advantage of our Living Local Deal: you pay $50 and get $100 to spend at The Main Switch Beauty Salon in Middletown.

 

