Exhale Studio shares how to meditate

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meditation is the process of training your mind to focus and redirect thoughts and it can improve your quality of life.

Joining us is Owner of Exhale Studio, Laura Marasco along with Meditation Teacher, Virginia Bressano to share why we should all be meditating every day.

Meditation means training your mind to be present.

Exhale Studio would like to ensure that viewers know that they can go to Exhale and receive their first yoga or meditation class for free when they mention CT Style.

“If you can breathe you can meditate”

To learn more, click here.