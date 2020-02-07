Exhale Studio shares the benefits to meditation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We’ve all heard the health benefits of meditation…but how do you get started, how do you find the time?

Joining us is Owner of Exhale Studio Laura Marasco to explain what meditation is along with the science behind it and why calming our amygdala is so important.

Here are a few reasons why meditation is beneficial for everyone:

Reduces Stress

Improves Memory

Improves Sleep

Increases Empathy

Improves Focus

Decreases Cellular Aging

They offer yoga, breath work and meditation classes every day.

