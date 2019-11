(WTNH)– A picture book for young children, created to spark conversations and understanding about emotions.

Local children’s book author and illustrator Lizzy Rockwell to tells us about her new picture book, “How Do You Feel?” She has been illustrating books for 40 years.

You can meet Lizzy at Fairfield University Bookstore on Saturday, December 14 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

She will also visit at Stillmeadow Elementary School in Stamford on Monday, December 9.