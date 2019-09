NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Author Gina Marie Martini joins us to tell us about her new novel ‘The Mistress Chronicles’.

This novel raises awareness from substance abuse to mental health.

This weekend on Sept 28 & 29, Gina Marie Martini will be at Gather in Branford (across from the Branford Green) signing books at the Fall Craft Fair from 11:00 am -3:00 pm both days.

Click here, for more upcoming events.